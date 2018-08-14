Victim in Milton Keynes murder investigation named

The victim in a murder investigation in Milton Keynes has been identified.

Formal identification took place yesterday (Monday) to establish the identity of the man who died in the early hours of yesterday.

He was 29-year-old Ronnie Wrighting, from Milton Keynes.

Senior investigating officer detective chief inspector Ailsa Kent, of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime unit, said: “Detectives are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries following the death of Ronnie Wrighting, which is still being treated as a murder investigation.

“Ronnie’s family is being supported by specially-trained family liaison officers at this extremely difficult time for them.

“If you have any information which could assist our investigation, please call our 24-hour non-emergency number, 101.”

> A 14-year-old boy from Milton Keynes, who was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of murder, was released on police bail until 7 September.