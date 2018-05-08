VIDEO AND PICTURES: Car smashes straight through house in Milton Keynes and ends up embedded in the wall

This was the dramatic scene on Conniburrow on Friday evening after a car allegedly lost control and smashed through the wall of a house and garage in Cranesbill Place.

Miraculously nobody was seriously injured, say witnesses.

The car ended up embedded in the wall of the house

“It seems that the car just lost control and crashed straight through the wall,” said one.

“It’s incredible that nobody was seriously injured. The bang was massive and the impact must have been huge.”

The structural damage caused and the safety of the building is now being assessed by experts.

The incident happened shortly after 7pm.

Firefighters from Broughton attended. Nobody was trapped as a result of the collision, they say.