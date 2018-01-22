VIDEO AND PICTURES: Council ‘horrified’ after men filmed parachuting off Milton Keynes building

Urgent safety improvements have been demanded after two men managed to climb onto the roof of an 18-storey block of flats and PARACHUTE down.

A man was filmed parachuting off the Mellish Building in MK

Residents at Bletchley’s Mellish Court were open-mouthed on Saturday when the brightly-coloured chutes floated past their windows.

The men landed on the road, amid parked cars and passers by.

“They could have been killed themselves or landed on top of someone who just happened to be passing by. It could have been a small child. It’s a miracle nobody was injured or killed,” said one resident.

Ward councillors Mick Legg and Nigel were equally horrified. They say there was an identical parachuting incident from the same spot last year.

“Two parachutists have been able to access the roof, so it is clearly not secure. The council needs to enhance security with proper locks, CCTV and an alarm system.”

“If security is not improved I can see a dreadful accident happening,” he added.

Nobody noticed the men getting on to the roof, but it is believed they used the same method as workers who access the area to maintain the telecommunications masts and aerials sited there.

“The first we knew was when these parachutists suddenly floated down one after the other, landed near the cars, gathered up their parachutes and then calmly walked off,” said a resident.

Mellish Court, at 49 metres high, is the tallest building in Milton Keynes.