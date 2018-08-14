Video footage as ‘body’ rescued in dramatic water mission by emergency services in Milton Keynes

A water rescue ended as a damp squib for the emergency services at Mount Farm Lake this afternoon, when the ‘body’ in the water turned out to be a mannequin.

Four police cars, two fire engines, an ambulance, a paramedic car and the water rescue services attended the scene, after fears that somebody was trapped on a small island in the middle of the lake.

However when a small two-man dinghy expedition went out to check on the victim they discovered it was someone in slightly less pressing need of assistance.

What appeared to be a shop mannequin was eventually rescued, albeit wearing fluorescent top and trousers, and with one leg 180 degrees out of position.

One witness said: “Credit to everyone, they were taking it all seriously. Until they got it back to shore and had to figure out what to do with a mangy old mannequin which had been in the water for who-knows-how-long. At which point I don’t know if anybody much fancied drawing the short straw and disposing of it.”