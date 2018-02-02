VIDEO: Milton Keynes family start mini-series about their life on the farm by finding a husband for Crystal the African goose

A Milton Keynes family are showcasing what life is like on the farm, starting their new mini-series by finding a husband for their African goose Crystal.

Sarah Denne has been farming since she was 14 years old ‘working herself stupid’ as her son Rufus explains.

Sarah Denne stars in a new family mini-series about her family's life on the farm where she has been trying to find a husband for Crystal the African goose

And it was he who discovered his mum not only has a talent for tending to animals but also on camera.

Over Christmas Rufus started filming his mum’s daily life on Hedgerows Farm in Milton Keynes and found her to be a true natural on camera.

That set the wheels in motion for the family to make a video every month in 2018 to showcase what life on a Milton Keynes farm is like.

“When she was 14 she saw my grandpa struggling with a bag of food and thought ‘I need to help him’ and she’s been doing it ever since,” Rufus explained.

“Sadly my grandfather (although still alive) is 90 and can’t help at all anymore. So it’s just my mum now, who is taking care of over 100 sheep (April’s lambing video will be fun), over 50 cows, lots of chickens and geese. Except for Saturday’s when she gets ‘some help’.

“It’s definitely worth watching! It’s a little informative, a little funny and very heartwarming.”