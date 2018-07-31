Video portrait of Milton Keynes will be created from natural environment of the city

A video portait is to be made of Milton Keynes using material gathered by residents and compiled in workshops.

Eternity City is an art project devised by video artist Sapphire Goss which will take place during August.

Sapphire said: “The footage will be a multi-layered installation perpetually shifting, looping and evolving, projected onto real plants that decay throughout the duration. Gathering fragments of footage and sound from local musician Rob Shields, then layering these using experimental processes, the film will become a unique portrait of the city.”

There are two free workshops, the first on Saturday, August 11, 10am to noon, a family event where Sapphire will help with projecting nature, at Milton Keynes Arts Centre.

Flora and Film is the second workshop on Friday, August 17, 2.30pm to 6.30pm, at Milton Keynes Arts Centre, then walking to MK Gallery to show work at a screening.

A film screening will be held at MK Gallery later, 7pm to 8.30pm, when Sapphire will show short films about her techniques of exploring, shooting and layering footage to create dreamlike compositions, and also some from the workshop participants. Visit sapphiregoss.com/eternitycityevents