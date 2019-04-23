Video shows car cruise 'drifters' blighting Milton Keynes

The peace of Easter Sunday was shattered by a noisy car cruisers who gathered in a car park at Central Milton Keynes.

The cruisers met in a car park in South Second Street, where they performed wheelies and 'donut' manoeuvres.

Video shows how noisy the 'drifters' are

One resident who lives in the nearby Hub development filmed the cruise from his window.

He said: "For the past year I have been blighted with car cruises which culminate in this car park, which I gather is colloquially referred to as drifters."

The man added: "I attach a video recorded on Easter Sunday to show the audacity of those involved with these cruises."

Last year police took action on several of such anti-social gatherings by ensuring car parks were closed when they were due to take place.

Locations included Kingston Shopping Centre, Stacey Bushes and the South Second Street car park.

"We aim to have a visible presence to deter the car cruisers," said a police spokesman at the time.

He said police worked closely with partner agencies to prevent nuisance drivers impacting on the local community.