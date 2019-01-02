View medieval paintings during church open day at Broughton

Wrap up warm and pay a visit to the historic parish church in Broughton during an open event.

The Friends of St Lawrence Church are hosting the ‘Winter Warmer’ opening on Saturday, January 26, from 11am until 1pm, to help brighten up the dull days.

For the last two years, the Friends have hosted successful Winter Warmers with a church packed with visitors enjoying festive refreshments and a tour around this fascinating historic building.

St Lawrence will open for all visitors who can warm up with hot chocolate, mulled fruit punch, cakes and bakes and find out about the history of this special church - a hidden gem with stunning medieval wall paintings.

Only five minutes from Central Milton Keynes, St Lawrence has been at the heart of the community for nearly 700 years and continues to be to this day, with the help of the Churches Conservation Trust and the Friends of St Lawrence.

Tours at 11.20am and 12.10pm will reveal more about the stunning medieval wall paintings and there is an activity for children of all ages. For more information, email friendsofstlawrence@gmail.com or visit the ‘Friends of St Lawrence’ Facebook page or call Julia Campion on 07966 341674. You can find information and a gallery of photos of St Lawrence at www.visitchurches.org.uk