Vigil held after mystery death of Milton Keynes dad of three

Friends and family of Anthony Kostiw held a moonlit vigil in his memory as part of their quest to discover how the “fit and healthy” dad-of-three died.

Anthony, 35, went missing from his Heelands home at the beginning of January and his body was found two days later at MK Coachway.

He had been dropped off at the coach station by police after they picked him up, allegedly for being drunk, in the early hours of January 3.

He had no phone and no money on him.

When Anthony failed to return to his Heelands home, his partner of 17 years, Carol Attridge, reported him missing.

“I was worried sick. It was so out of character for him. Family and friends formed search parties and scoured the Coachway area looking for him,” said Carol, who has set up a Facebook page called Justice For Anthony Kostiw.

Super fit Anthony Kostiw

On January 5, Carol was out searching when she spotted police cordon off an area around a stream – less than 100 metres from where police dropped him off.

“My heart sank. I just knew they had found him and that he wasn’t alive,” she said. Carol reported the matter to the IOPC, which investigates complaints about police.

In a bid to get answers, she has asked to see CCTV footage showing Anthony’s movements that fateful night. “I’m told there is none. Not one of the 15 cameras at the Coachway shows him,” she said

An inquest into Anthony’s death was started last week but adjourned.

I am determined to get some answers,” said Carol. “It is heartbreaking not to know how he died. All I want is justice to be done.”

The day before the arrest, Anthony had spent 15 hours in police custody after an incident near CMK.

Police will not comment on his death because the IPOC is investigating.