Village gets crafty to make the prettiest protest in Milton Keynes

A crafty village community hit upon a unique way to protest about the loss of their farmland to housing.

The Hanslope Craftivists involved residents of all ages in a hand-crafted art installation around a giant tree that is under threat.

The art and craft Hanslope protest

And every day people have added their knitted, embroidered or hand-sewn creations.

“It’s a community protest against the loss of farmland and the threat to our amazing Hanslope village tree from the housing development about to begin,” said a spokesman.

“We have been encouraging people to participate in the planning process and to say goodbye to the Castlethorpe Road field, “she added.

The installation has been curated by the craftivists’ community figurehead Katharine Crowsley. For more details see the Hanslope Craftivists Facebook page.

Planning permission has been granted for a 150 home development in Hanslope’s Castlethorpe Road field. It will comprise a range of two, three, four and five bedroom homes

The term ‘craftivism’ or activism through craft, was originally used by Betsy Greer in 2003. She defined it as “voicing opinions through creativity, making your voice stronger and your compassion deeper.”

