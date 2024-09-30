Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

People who live in one of MK’s most peaceful villages have vowed to battle plans to ‘obliterate’ their scenic landscape with hundreds of new homes.

The Brickhill Strategic City Extension is one of a list of proposals in the council’s draft MK City Plan 2050.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ultimately, the plan aims to build 63,000 more houses in order to expand the city's population to 410,000 by the year 2050.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And one of the sites proposed is on land to the south of Bow Brickhill, where 1,500 new homes plus employment places could be built, the plan suggests.

The Levante Gate proposed development site near the Brickhills in Milton Keynes

The current population of Bow Brickhill, according to the 2021 Census, is just 634.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new plan would totally ruin the landscape of the small village, say residents.

A village spokesperson said this week: “We need more houses but that should not be to the detriment of the existing or future residents.”

Another part of the draft plan suggests 2750 houses could be built the farmland slopes leading up to the Greensand Ridge and The Brickhills to the south of MK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Villagers say building on this attractive countryside - which has previously been declared unsuitable for development – would be an absolute travesty.

"This clearly does not fit the council's aspirations for sustainable growth,” said the spokesperson.

"In every appraisal document, landscape review and planning decision in the past MK council has confirmed that this land is not suitable for development.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "It was designated as an AAL (area of attractive landscape) and is currently considered an SLA in the council’s 2024 'Review of Local Landscape Designations' which also details the many reasons why the landscape should be protected.

"Little Brickhill is already designated a conservation area! “

But the plan states a comprehensive mixed-use development would make a “significant contribution” toward meeting the identified need for homes and the council’s ambition for long-term growth of the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It embodies the principles of “people-friendly, healthy and climate sensitive places”, it adds.

You can view the draft Plan 2050 here . It is currently out for public consultation until October 9 and you can give your views on it here.

The Brickhills spokesperson said: “The council’s documents confirm that any development here will not meet their own sustainability criteria but it seems numbers matter more than anything in their relentless pursuit of growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Any planning attempt to mitigate this travesty is doomed to failure as the mitigation and infrastructure costs will render development unviable. We all know what happens then, the community suffers as the facilities and services are sacrificed to developers profits.

“The giant, empty warehouses that decimate the landscape next to the McDonald’s roundabout on the A5 were supposed to provide employment and are testament that the area is too remote, demonstrating the incongruity of development here. “

The villages are urging people to help persuade the council to remove Levante Gate and Bow Brickhill City Extension from the draft plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We must protect our countryside, once it is gone it is gone forever,” said the spokesperson.

MK City Council argues that Plan 2050 seeks to bring transformational change, while protecting that which is unique to Milton Keynes and play an important role in the city’s future success