Village school in Milton Keynes opens its new teaching block

Haversham Village School will now be able to take Key stage 2 pupils (ages 7 to 11) from this September 2018 making it a primary school.

This comes after research shows in recent years there has been a significant increase in the demand for school places across the borough (80% increase in the number of children starting in Year 3 between 2003 and 2015). This is reflected within the local area where there is a growing pressure for school places.

A programme of ‘school organisational change’ is ongoing across Milton Keynes to ensure sufficient school places are available.

Children who would normally have to leave the school at seven years old can now stay on at Haversham until the age of 11. Eventually, over the next four years the school will build up their class sizes to allow for an additional 100 pupils.

The expansion project involved the creation of a new teaching block to the rear of the existing building, which was opened in 1965. The contractor, Kier, worked closely with Milton Keynes Council and the school to create four new classrooms, new food technology and arts room, changing room, staff room plus an office space and group rooms which link to the existing building via a covered link.

New changes also include a brand new all-weather pitch, new Haversham Garden and extended car parking areas and new landscaped areas.

With the social centre also being based on site, it was important that Kier helped to manage their expectations during the build, which they did very well and they now have a new garage store and water and power to the rear field for their use.

Zoe Nolan, cabinet member for children and families, said: "I was delighted to be at the opening of the new school when Kier handed the building over to the school after just 11 months on site. It was a joy to hear the children sing so beautifully and excitedly release a host of colourful, biodegradable balloons.”

“I had the pleasure of again meeting the head teacher Alison Mears and the team who had the vision to deliver this bright and beautiful new building. I congratulate them all and wish the school every success.

"The new teaching block is quite a departure from the old building with new bright spaces which the staff and governors are very pleased with,” added councillor Nolan.