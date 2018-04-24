Village schools on edge of Milton Keynes celebrate their unity for pupils

Six schools on the outskirts of the new city are working together to make the most of their shared commitment to enhance outcomes for pupils.

Newton Blossomville Church of England School, Sherington Church of England School, Emberton School, North Crawley Church of England School, St Andrew’s School and Stoke Goldington Church of England First School have joined forces to create the Village Schools Federation.

Staff and pupils from these small village infant schools, which are situated on the edge of Milton Keynes, celebrated joining forces with a service at Christ the Cornerstone Church last month.

Over 200 guests attended, including pupils, parents, staff, the Mayor of Milton Keynes and representatives of the schools’ parishes.

Addressing all in attendance, Executive Headteacher Marie-Claire Parsons spoke about how the seed of a vision for collaborative working for enhancing outcomes for pupils had been sown 18 months ago and has now grown into the Village Schools Federation.

Children from all six schools presented poems that they had written about school values and enthusiastically joined The Mayor, Cllr David Hopkins, for the cutting of a celebratory cake.

All six schools have been busy so far this year. The children enjoyed dressing as their favourite book characters for World Book Day, showing love and gratitude during a Mother’s Day service, and getting creative for Easter bonnet parades.

There have also been two special gatherings to thank and bid farewell to two long-serving headteachers - Kathryn Crompton who has been leading North Crawley and Stoke Goldington Schools and Jill Norton who has been headteacher of Emberton School.