VIP visitor at primary school fun day in Milton Keynes

The Mayor of Milton Keynes Cllr David Hopkins joined residents at a family fun day held at Oakgrove Primary School.

The event was organised by the Oakgrove Events Committee and the weather on Saturday, April 7 held out. There was a performance from Jill Galloway’s School of Dance and a variety of activities were on offer throughout the day including biscuit decorating, jewellery making, a reptile zoo and outdoor games.

The Parks Trust were also on hand to talk about the services that they provide to the local community and their stall advised on safety around water through a demonstration on the difference between water in a swimming pool and a river.

A special mention was made to the local businesses who sponsored the community raffle prizes, Crest Nicholson for sponsoring the Zoolab and Connells for sponsoring the promotional material costs.

Tim Gardiner, development manager at Crest Nicholson said: “We are very proud to have been part of this event for the new community at Oakgrove Village. As well as being informative, the day was fun filled for both children and adults alike. We look forward to the next event, which will take place in the summer.”

If you have any ideas about future events and would like to get involved email community@oakgrovevillage.co.uk

Pictured are Tim Gardiner, Crest Nicholson, Cllr David Hopkins and Gavin Lock-Lawton, Uber Paws.