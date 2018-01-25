Voice of the Milton Keynes Citizen: ‘Double in size? A slum-like future awaits unless this happens’

Our take on the issues in Milton Keynes this week.

Milton Keynes needs to get its creaking infrastructure in order before we welcome thousands more residents.

Milton Keynes

It’s all well and good that Cllr Sam Crooks, on page 7 today, lauds MK’s can-do attitude and the technology foundations that will see us do well

But... and here are some pretty big buts that our leading citizens need to have the foresight to deal with first.

> How about health facilities such as the hospital, doctors’ surgeries and clinics? Our hospital and NHS are already under pressure... now imagine double the population.

> How about car parking in the city centre? Many people already complain about never being able to find a space, or when they do, about the price of a space.

Our visionary leaders must look at the infrastructure first, or they condemn us to a slum-like future. Where’s the vision in that?