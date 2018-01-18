Voice of the Milton Keynes Citizen: ‘MK Dons the real winners after disgraceful behaviour of AFC players in youth match’

Our take on the issues in Milton Keynes this week.

The Dons v AFC Wimbledon match on Saturday was played in the best spirit of the game.

It ended a goalless draw and visiting fans had seemingly put all the historic animosity between the two clubs behind them.

Pity then the same could not be said for the Academy U12 game on Sunday where bad feeling spilled over on to the pitch and the sidelines.

AFC players tried to provoke Dons’ parents and supporters with verbal abuse following each of their two goals and at the final whistle.

Then while the Dons boys were warming down AFC players chanted anti-Dons songs best kept to the terraces.

Their behaviour was shameful and un-sportsmanlike.

But more disgraceful was that their unruly behaviour was not checked by the AFC parents or coach. To their credit Dons may have lost 2-1 but were the real winners with their exemplary display of professionalism and restraint.