Voice of the Milton Keynes Citizen: ‘The label ‘legend’ is a title he richly deserved’

Our take on the issues in Milton Keynes this week.

The label ‘legend’ is too readily over-used nowadays, but in the case of Luing Cowley MBE it is a title which is richly deserved.

A founding father of MK, Mr Cowley was (in no particular order) a councillor, mayor, alderman, magistrate, businessman, wartime Spitfire pilot, father-of-four, and the first-ever chairman of the Milton Keynes District Health Authority.

He will be missed and remembered by many.

May you rest in peace, Mr Cowley.

Milton Keynes is not just a new city, but an ever-changing one.

So here’s the good and the bad from that. Firstly it is a real shame to see The Wolverton Central Working Men’s Club close after more than a century. That’s goodbye to a slice of history.

But hooray for Aston Martin cars returning to production in Newport Pagnell 10 years after they left – a welcome addition to our economy.