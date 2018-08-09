Vote now for your Milton Keynes retailer of the year - there are nine awards up for grabs

Who has put a smile on your Sunday, added some magic in your mocha or been totally terrific at the tills? It’s time to award retailers at intu Milton Keynes and the decision is yours.

Voting for the annual intu Milton Keynes retailer awards is now live, and shoppers are being asked to cast their votes by voting online for their favourite stores. Each voter will be entered into a prize draw to win a £100 intu gift card.

This year’s Retailer Awards include nine categories to ensure that every store in the centre has a great chance of picking up that all important trophy. The categories this year include;

World Class Customer Service, Menswear Retailer of the Year, Womenswear Retailer of the Year, Jewellery and Accessories Retailer of the Year, Food and Drink Retailer or the Year, Footwear Retailer of the Year, Health and Beauty Retailer of the Year and of course the biggest award of the night, the overall Retailer of the Year award.

General manager at intu Milton Keynes, Shelley Peppard, said: “Our retailers work hard day in day out to ensure that shoppers leave their store happy. This is a chance for our shoppers to have their say and to decide who they think should be recognised for their hard work. This will be the third year we have run the Retailer Awards and it is a great way for our retailers to get together and to receive some all-important recognition for their hard work throughout the year.”

The intu Milton Keynes Retailer Awards will again be hosted at The Jurys Inn Milton Keynes and is kindly sponsored by énergie Fitness Milton Keynes. Voting only takes a minute online and closes on Thursday, August 31. To have your say, visit https://intu.co.uk/miltonkeynes/event-archive/retailer-awards-1