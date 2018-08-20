VW agrees to meeting following today’s anti-diesel blockade in Milton Keynes

Greenpeace anti-diesel campaigners and medics have ended the peaceful blockade at Volkswagen head office, following an agreement from VW that it would meet with the campaign group.

All the protesters left the site without being taken into custody.

VW previously held a global policy of no-meetings with Greenpeace about its ditch diesel campaign, but said as a result of the action today it has changed its policy.

Today more than 11,000 people emailed Paul Willis MD of VW Group UK in support of the action and urging him to meet with Greenpeace to talk about diesel pollution.

The protestors arrived at Volkswagen head office this morning, shut down the building and set up a diesel pollution clinic outside to offer health advice and lung function tests to staff.

Greenpeace is demanding Volkswagen commit to stop producing diesel cars and go 100% electric.

Mel Evans, clean air campaigner at Greenpeace, and one of the protestors, said: “Volkswagen has previously refused to meet with us, so we came here today to make them listen.

“Because of the actions of our protestors and the thousands of supporters who joined in today by emailing Volkswagen, the company has now changed its policy worldwide and agreed to a meeting.

“Diesel pollution is choking our towns and cities, and filling up our emergency departments.

“We won’t stop campaigning until Volkswagen does the right thing. It must face up to its responsibility for deadly air pollution and commit to end diesel production now.”

A spokesman for Volkswagen UK said:“Volkswagen is aware of a protest at its Blakelands premises today, which has now ended peacefully.

"The Volkswagen Group has launched the most comprehensive electrification initiative in the automotive industry with “Roadmap E”. This will bring an additional 80 new electric vehicles to the Volkswagen Group model range by 2025.

"Roadmap E brings a 20 billion Euro investment to electric vehicle technology with the goal of 25 per cent of Volkswagen Group vehicle production comprising electrified vehicles by 2025 and 50 per cent by 2030.

"It is the goal of Volkswagen Group to be the number one provider of sustainable mobility.”