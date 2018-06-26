War on litter hots up with new enforcement officers to crack down on fly-tipping in Milton Keynes

Labour-led MK Cabinet has announced funding for two extra enforcement officers to crack down on litter louts and fly tipping as part of the council’s war on litter.

At the cabinet meeting held earlier in the month, the Labour Cabinet agreed funding for two extra officers to tackle environmental crime. The new officers will be able to issue more spot fines and gather evidence to tackle persistent fly tipping in areas such as the Lakes estate.

Currently the enforcement team has three officers, and that will now be boosted to five, and who will now also be able to dedicate more time to tackling illegal traveller encampments.

Emily Darlington, Labour candidate in the Bletchley East by election said: “People on the doorstep are telling me that fly tipping is a big issue in the ward, so I’m pleased MK Council is sending out the message that it will hit offenders hard. It is another example of how a Labour-led council is standing up for Bletchley and the rest of MK.”

Councillor Peter Marland, Leader of MK Council addded: “We’ve declared war on litter. It’s anti-social and makes communities feels neglected. We want to tackle it at the source, the people who put it there.

“We are putting extra resources into tackling the offenders. Extra enforcement officers will mean we can crack down on fly tipping and hit litter louts hard. There is no excuse.”