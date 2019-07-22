Warning after barbecue went "horribly wrong" in Milton Keynes

A Saturday night barbecue ended in disaster and caused houses to be evacuated on Coffee Hall.
Sparks from the unattended BBQ set a nearby shed alight. The blaze spread and caused heat damage to doors and windows on two houses. Thankfully nobody was injured.
Coffee Hall neighbourhood police officers saw the thick black smoke coming from Button Grove while they were patrolling the estate.
"They decided to investigate. They located a barbecue that had gone horribly wrong," said a police spokesman.
The officers evacuated nearby houses as a precaution.
Firefighters were called at 9.16pm and used two hose reels, a haydrag and a thermal imaging camera.
"If you're planning a barbecue please stay safe," said the police spokesman.