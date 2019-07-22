Warning after barbecue went "horribly wrong" in Milton Keynes

A Saturday night barbecue ended in disaster and caused houses to be evacuated on Coffee Hall.

Sparks from the unattended BBQ set a nearby shed alight. The blaze spread and caused heat damage to doors and windows on two houses. Thankfully nobody was injured.

A picture of the fire

Coffee Hall neighbourhood police officers saw the thick black smoke coming from Button Grove while they were patrolling the estate.

"They decided to investigate. They located a barbecue that had gone horribly wrong," said a police spokesman.

The officers evacuated nearby houses as a precaution.

Firefighters were called at 9.16pm and used two hose reels, a haydrag and a thermal imaging camera.

Fire crews and police at the scene

"If you're planning a barbecue please stay safe," said the police spokesman.