Warning as young dog is attacked by “XL Bully-type” on Milton Keynes estate

A young Labrador is lucky to be alive after being attacked by what she has described as an “XL Bully-type” dog while out on a walk.

The owner was unable to get details of the people out with the dog and is now facing huge vets’ bills.

She was walking her Labrador on Saturday evening at the ‘caterpillar park’ on Galley Hill when the attack happened.

The young labrador is lucky to be a live after getting attacked by an XL Bully-type dog in Milton Keynes

“We were walking behind the houses towards the balancing lake and the XL bully charged at my Labrador, bit into his back and shook him refusing to let go,” she said.

The dog was with three young women and it had dragged them over to get to the Labrador, she said.

“The girls eventually came over and got their dog off mine and some wonderful residents came out after hearing the horrific noises and gave me and my boy assistance.

“These girls ran off very quickly. I didn't get any details from them I admit I was in shock and cared more about getting my dog safely away.

"One of the residents did run after them but they'd run off.”

The resident has now warned everyone who walks their dogs in the area of be careful.