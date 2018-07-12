Warning issued for thunderstorms in Buckinghamshire

A warning has been issued by the Met Office about possible thunderstorms tomorrow which impacts Buckinghamshire.

The yellow (be aware) warning is from 11am tomorrow (Friday July 13) until 8pm.

It covers comes into the Bucks area and is sweeping across the South East.

The Met Office says: “Heavy showers, which will become thundery in places, are expected to develop quite widely across parts of England and Wales later Friday morning and through the afternoon.

“A few places could receive 20-30mm of rain within an hour.

“As is the nature of showers however, some places within the warning area will miss them altogether, and have a dry day.

However, thunderstorms flagged up in two recent similar warnings failed to materialise.