Wartime memories shared during remembrance afternoon tea at Stony Stratford

Wartime memories were shared during a remebrance gathering in Stony Stratford.

Homeowners at McCarthy and Stone’s Elizabeth House retirement development were joined at the event by members of the public and representatives of the Royal British Legion.

They enjoyed a remembrance afternoon tea to pay tribute to local servicemen and women and to commemorate 100 years since the end of the First World War.

Everyone gathered at the development on St Giles Mews to pay their respects and, as afternoon tea was served in the club lounge, guests and homeowners shared their wartime memories with the Royal British Legion.

Simon Pendlebury, regional managing director for McCarthy and Stone, said: “We are very pleased that local people and homeowners at Elizabeth House attended the remembrance afternoon tea to commemorate the many servicemen and women who lost their lives during the two World Wars, or in more recent conflicts.

“It was a poignant day reflecting on the last century, and it was lovely to see the community come together and spend Remembrance Sunday at Elizabeth House.”

