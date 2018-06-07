WATCH: Milton Keynes branch of House of Fraser to close

The Milton Keynes branch of House of Fraser is among 31 stores set to close, it’s been announced this morning.

The move which is part of a rescue deal, will affect 6,000 jobs across the country, including 239 posts at Milton Keynes.

If the plan is approved, 2,000 House of Fraser jobs will go, along with 4,000 brand and concession roles.

The stores scheduled for closure, include its flagship London Oxford Street store, will stay open until early 2019, House of Fraser said.

The retailer needs the approval of 75per cent of its creditors to go ahead.

Creditors will vote on the insolvency plan, which involves company voluntary arrangements (CVAs), on June 22.

More to come on this story.