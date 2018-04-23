WATCH: Milton Keynes Labour candidate Kashif Raza posts video slamming women for wearing make-up and “tight” clothes

A would-be councillor has apologised for posting on Facebook a rap video that blasts men drinking alcohol and women for wearing make-up.

Kashif Raza, the Labour candidate for Shenley Brook End, insists he did not intend to offend any prospective voters.

Kashif Raza

Rival Tory councillors received a complaint from a resident who found the video “offensive and extreme” to many people.

Recorded on YouTube by a young Muslim man, it took the form of a rap against the “corruption and deceit” in society.

“It seems to infer that being gay is not okay and that women should not wear make up or tightly fitted clothes. It was a very strange and extreme post from someone who wants to represent this area as a councillor,” said the resident.

The video states: “These are the days when intoxicants are consumed in the most despicable way and illegal sexuality becomes okay.”

A screenshot of the video posted online

It refers to women as sisters, stating: “They can’t come out except with their faces caked as they gossip and backbite, dressed all tight.”

It adds: “We say we want to make amends but our men are playing games, drinking and smoking, egos the size of mountains.”

The video urges people to follow Muslim rules, warning “Allah is closer to you than our jugular vein.”

Mr Raza, who describes himself as an entrepreneur, has now deleted the video.

He said: “I think it is right that all of us, especially those of us putting ourselves forward for public office are held accountable for what we post on social media.

“A video I shared on my private timeline last year has been highlighted to me as it included comments that were offensive. As we do too often today, I shared the video without watching the full content of it and I do not agree with it. I have learnt from this experience and will make sure to apply due level of scrutiny before sharing things on social media in the future.”

Mr Raza added: “I have since deleted the video. I want to apologise unreservedly for my actions and for the hurt and offence that it has caused.

“My faith is very important to me as a practicing Muslim, but my faith does not in any way dissuade my support for society that is open, fair and tolerant to all – regardless of faith, socioeconomic background, race, gender or sexuality. Labour’s values of equality and social justice are the reason I joined the party. I sincerely regret sharing anything that may have let people to doubt the importance to which I hold such values.”