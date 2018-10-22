Wavendon and Woburn Football Club score sponsorship with David Wilson Homes

Two teams at Wavendon and Woburn FC have scored sponsorships with David Wilson Homes South Midlands and will be kicking off their upcoming matches in style with new kits.

The Under 14 Whirlwinds and Under 11 Lionesses have both benefitted from a £500 contribution which has bought them new training tops and means the housebuilder is their official sponsor for the season.

Players in the new kit

David Wilson Homes, whose Eagles’ Rest development is based nearby on Fen Street in Milton Keynes, are delighted to have been able to offer their support to the local team.

Robert Hill, chair of Wavendon and Woburn FC, said: “Our Club is committed to helping integrate and build a healthy and vibrant new community in Wavendon. Grassroots football is ideally placed to get people involved, and sponsorship like this gives us the means to develop and expand.”

WWFC teams participate in a variety of local leagues including the Milton Keynes & District Development League. The two sponsored teams play their matches at Wavendon Recreation Ground and Woburn Village Playing Fields.

With a number of growing families moving into various David Wilson Homes developments in the area, the local football team could be welcoming many new recruits and the properties may soon be accommodating the stars of the future.

Jason Hearn, sales director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “We’re thrilled to have sponsored the two teams at Wavendon and Woburn FC and we wish them the very best of luck for the season.

“As a leading housebuilder, it’s important to us to support local groups and organisations within the communities we build. Clubs such as this unite residents, boosting morale within the neighbourhood and creating an identity for the young people involved.”