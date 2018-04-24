'We're from the SAS,' man told before five men search his property during burglary in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following an aggravated burglary in Milton Keynes.

At around 10.30pm on Tuesday, April 10 one of the victims, a man aged in his seventies, went downstairs in his home in Farrier Place, Downs Barn, to find a group of five men in his hallway. They told him they were from the SAS, threatened him and searched the property.

They stole a quantity of cash and a silver laptop. No one was injured during the incident.

All of the offenders are described as white, and all were wearing face coverings. One man was wearing a camouflage jacket while all others had black jackets and white face coverings.

The leader of the group is aged in his mid twenties, 5ft 6ins, and of medium build. He was carrying an object, believed to be a hammer.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Leanne Shepherd said: “Detectives are investigating this aggravated burglary and are working to identify the offenders.

“The wife of the male victim, who was in bed at the time, was extremely frightened as they searched the bedroom she was in.

“I would like to appeal to anyone who saw anyone who appeared suspicious or any vehicles which seemed out of place in the area at around the time of the incident to contact police. If you have any information which could assist the investigation, please contact officers.”