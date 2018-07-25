Weather puts dampener on IF:MK launch parade - but there's still time to have some fun

From a theatrical ghost train to a night-time adventure where sound and light take flight, visitors to this year’s IF:MK Festival have had plenty of interesting events to choose from.

The biennial festival has been running at various locations across Milton Keynes, with the focus on Middleton Hall at the centre:mk, at the Festival Circus Hub, and over at Festival Central in Campbell Park.

For The Birds in Great Linford

Friday’s launch was marred by the first rainfall in weeks, with the planned Insectes Parade cancelled at the last minute.

“The festival is deeply disappointed that the much-anticipated parade of Sarruga’s giant insects didn’t take place on Friday,” said festival director Monica Ferguson.

“In five festivals and two major city events – one in the face of ‘Storm Brian’ last year – this is the first event that has not gone ahead and the first that the Catalan company Sarruga have had to cancel in 10 years.

“The festival plans for all eventualities for every show.

“On Friday we were faced with a unique set of circumstances that meant the company took the decision that they could not perform in the interests of public safety.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience people experienced and are grateful for the support that festival-goers have shown – we are delighted to have seen thousands enjoy free weekend festival fun in the sun and in centre:mk!”

Monica added: “Through the remaining days of the festival and throughout this coming weekend there are lots of free events – and we look forward to welcoming people to the many activities we still have on offer.”