Freak dry spell is due to break in Milton Keynes, with rain forecast over the bank holiday weekend

The abnormally long dry spell could be ending in MK – in the middle of the bank holiday weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After weeks with little or no rain, a downpour is finally forecast for the city.

However it looks set to be short and sharp, for a couple of hours in the afternoons on Saturday and Bank Holiday Monday afternoon, and the rest of the break will see sunshine, say experts from the Met Office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Temperatures will be slightly lower though, with cool mornings and highs averaging 16 to 17 degrees on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Monday will be the coolest with a maximum of 15 degrees by 3pm.

Rain is forecast over the bank holiday weekend in Milton Keynes

Winds will pick up throughout the weekend though, with gusts of up to 13mph forecast. This will make the temperature feel cooler.

According to the experts, there is a 60% chance of rain at 1pm on Saturday and a 50% chance at 1pm on Monday.

The Met Office's Deputy Chief Meteorologist Mark Sidaway said: "The high pressure that has been around for the last few weeks will slowly lose its grip on the UK this week, bringing a change to more unsettled conditions with many areas seeing rain or showers, ending the prolonged dry spell.”