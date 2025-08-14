Forecasts show excessive heat followed by more manageable temperatures in the coming days.

After a scorching week reaching peak temperatures of 31°C, it’s no surprise that the warm weather is likely to continue throughout the weekend. Though not quite reaching last Tuesday’s temperature highs, the Met Office is expecting conditions to reach 29°C tomorrow in MK. The channel describes weather for the next few days as ‘very warm, with plenty of sunshine’.

Today’s Met Office forecast for South East England is ‘a fine and dry day with plenty of sunshine’. There is likely to be mostly light winds with a maximum temperature of 28°C.

Friday is set to be dry and very sunny at first, with clouds moving along the coast and spreading inland in the evening. We expect to see maximum temperatures of 29°C, making Friday the hottest of the next few days. Pollen count is likely to be medium today and high tomorrow.

Milton Keynes braces for more hot weather as Met Office report suggests highs of 29°C. Photo: Jane Russell

The weather is set to reach more manageable temperatures on the weekend.

Saturday through to Monday should be ‘generally settled and warm with fine and dry conditions through the day’. Saturday morning should start off cloudy before quickly clearing. We can expect to see pleasant highs of 25°C and lows of 12°C.

Pollen count is set to be low on Saturday and medium on Sunday and Monday.

More low clouds could be possible from Sunday night to Monday. Although both days will mostly have clear skies and sunny weather.

Both are expected to reach highs of 26°C and lows of 14°C. Rain is looking very unlikely over the next few days, with the chance of precipitation staying mainly at <5%.