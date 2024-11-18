Is it going to snow in Milton Keynes: Heavy snow forecast for some parts of the country as temperatures plummet

Milton Keynes seems to be escaping the first round of snow that's been forceast

As temperatures drop to freezing, heavy snow has been forecast for some parts of the country.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But, according to weather experts at the Met Office, it seems Milton Keynes is going to escape it.

Yesterday (Sunday) they put out a National Severe Weather Warning for the north of Scotland and the Northern Isles, warning them to expect a deluge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Meteorologist, Andy Page warned ice could form afterwards, from Tuesday, and there was also the potential for a spell of snow leading to disruption on transport routes across a “central swathe of the UK” on Tuesday, he said.

However, today in MK the temperatures are forecast to remain at a steady 5 degrees throughout the day, with steady rain.

Tomorrow will be colder but rain-free, with the sun due to make an appearance in the afternoon. Wednesday will remain colder, with temperatures dropping to minus overnight - but still no snow.