Met Office issues weather warning for high winds in Milton Keynes

Thursday's commute might best be avoided as the Met Office has issued a wind warning for Milton Keynes.

Your morning and evening journey could be heavily affected as the yellow warning has been put in place between 3am and 6pm.

The weather warning is between 3am and 6pm on Thursday

The Met Office says there is a chance you'll have to suffer longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected.

And the warning, which has also been put in place for much of Buckinghamshire, means there is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris - and the chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.

According to the Met Office, there is a "small chance that some roads and bridges could close; a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage".

