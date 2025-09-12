Met Office issues weather warning with strong winds set to hit Milton Keynes

The Met Office has issued a weather warning with strong winds expected to hit Milton Keynes on Sunday September 14 and Monday September 15.

A yellow warning of wind, meaning strong gusts of wind are possible, has been issued covering large parts of the country including Milton Keynes, with the east midlands, east of England, London and south east England, north east England, north west England, south west England, Wales, West Midlands and Yorkshire and the Humber all affected.

The warning is valid from 8pm on Sunday September 14 until 6pm on Monday September 15 and the Met Office has warned that the strong winds could lead to some disruption to travel and interruptions to power.

The latest forecasts show gusts of around 40 to 50mph are expected to hit the city at 11pm on September 14, and remain until around 6pm on September 15.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds. Photo: Marina Gordejeva - stock.adobe.com

Through the day on September 15 there is a possibility of showers with a 50 per cent chance of rain at times, while on September 14 before the winds strengthen there is a 70 per cent of heavy and thundery showers during the afternoon.

