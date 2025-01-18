The 18 Milton Keynes postcode areas eligible for £25 cold weather payment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

All you need to know about cold weather payments - including the eighteen Milton Keynes postcodes eligible.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eighteen Milton Keynes postcode areas are now eligible for a cold weather payment.

Here’s all you need to know about cold weather payments, including the postcodes currently entitled to it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cold weather payments: what are they?

Adobe Stock

The cold weather payment is a £25 benefit top-up to help with fuel costs. For an area to be eligible, the average temperature must be zero degrees Celsius or below for seven consecutive days (or be forecast to be below freezing for seven days in a row).

Cold weather payments: who is eligible?

People are eligible for the cold weather payment if they receive any of the below:

Pension Credit

Income Support

Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

Universal Credit

Support for Mortgage Interest

You must also live in an area which has experienced seven days of zero or below zero temperatures.

Cold weather payments: when will I receive the payment?

Those eligible for a cold weather payment will get the payment automatically. It should arrive within 14 days of the cold period, in the same bank account you receive benefit payments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cold weather payments: Milton Keynes postcodes currently eligible

So far, the Milton Keynes postcode areas that will receive a cold weather payment are:

MK1 Bletchley, Milton Keynes

MK2 Bletchley, Milton Keynes

MK3 Bletchley, Milton Keynes

MK4 Shenley Brook End, Milton Keynes

MK5 Shenley Church End, Milton Keynes

MK6 Woughton On The Green, Milton Keynes

MK7 Walton, Milton Keynes

MK8 Bradwell Abbey, Milton Keynes

MK9 Milton Keynes

MK10 Milton Keynes

MK11 Stony Stratford, Milton Keynes

MK12 Stony Stratford, Milton Keynes

MK13Bradwell, Milton Keynes

MK14 Stantonbury, Milton Keynes

MK15 Willen, Milton Keynes

MK16 Newport Pagnell, Milton Keynes

MK17 Bow Brickhill, Milton Keynes

MK46 Clifton Reynes, Milton Keynes