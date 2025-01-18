The 18 Milton Keynes postcode areas eligible for £25 cold weather payment
Eighteen Milton Keynes postcode areas are now eligible for a cold weather payment.
Here’s all you need to know about cold weather payments, including the postcodes currently entitled to it.
Cold weather payments: what are they?
The cold weather payment is a £25 benefit top-up to help with fuel costs. For an area to be eligible, the average temperature must be zero degrees Celsius or below for seven consecutive days (or be forecast to be below freezing for seven days in a row).
Cold weather payments: who is eligible?
People are eligible for the cold weather payment if they receive any of the below:
- Pension Credit
- Income Support
- Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)
- Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)
- Universal Credit
- Support for Mortgage Interest
You must also live in an area which has experienced seven days of zero or below zero temperatures.
Cold weather payments: when will I receive the payment?
Those eligible for a cold weather payment will get the payment automatically. It should arrive within 14 days of the cold period, in the same bank account you receive benefit payments.
Cold weather payments: Milton Keynes postcodes currently eligible
So far, the Milton Keynes postcode areas that will receive a cold weather payment are:
- MK1 Bletchley, Milton Keynes
- MK2 Bletchley, Milton Keynes
- MK3 Bletchley, Milton Keynes
- MK4 Shenley Brook End, Milton Keynes
- MK5 Shenley Church End, Milton Keynes
- MK6 Woughton On The Green, Milton Keynes
- MK7 Walton, Milton Keynes
- MK8 Bradwell Abbey, Milton Keynes
- MK9 Milton Keynes
- MK10 Milton Keynes
- MK11 Stony Stratford, Milton Keynes
- MK12 Stony Stratford, Milton Keynes
- MK13Bradwell, Milton Keynes
- MK14 Stantonbury, Milton Keynes
- MK15 Willen, Milton Keynes
- MK16 Newport Pagnell, Milton Keynes
- MK17 Bow Brickhill, Milton Keynes
- MK46 Clifton Reynes, Milton Keynes
