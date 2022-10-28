Milton Keynes McDonald's supremo perfectly captures autumn in spectacular picture
Ken Tomkins is the franchisee of seven McDonald’s restaurants in MK
28th Oct 2022, 10:34am
Milton Keynes’ Mr McDonald’s Ken Tomkins has showed he could turn his hand to photography too after perfectly capturing autumn in a spectacular picture.
And he has been showing off his photography skills on his iPhone camera with a stunning image shared on social media.
Taking to Twitter, Ken shared the picture with the caption: “Reflecting Autumn. Great Linford Manor Park, MK.”
What a brilliant shot.