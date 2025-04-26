Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Watch the Met Office’s video forecast, as temperatures are expected to surge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Temperatures are forecast to surge in the UK, with some areas expected to reach the mid 20s.

The Met Office’s temperature map shows temperatures of 19°C and higher in Milton Keynes from Sunday (April 27), peaking on Thursday (May 1) at 16:00 - when it’s forecast to be 24°C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Oliver, Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, said: “Next week’s conditions are likely to fall just outside of official Met Office heatwave thresholds. However, this shouldn’t lead to any disappointment as many can anticipate a very fine spell of weather with temperatures reaching 27°C during the middle of the week.

Temperatures in Nottingham are forecast to his 30C today | Oli Scarff / Getty Images

“We are not expecting the April UK temperature record to be broken, but some locations may nudge local records.

“Often warm spells are driven by warmer air arriving from further south, but the origins of next week’s air are from Scandinavia and central Europe. This air mass will be warmed by compression as the high pressure begins to build, and this warmth will be boosted by daytime heating from the April sun.”