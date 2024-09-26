Milton Keynes roads closed due to flooding are slowly being re-opened - but more rain is due tonight

This aeriel photo shows how bad the flooding has been in Newport Pagnell

The city council is today starting to re-open some of the many roads that had to be closed due to flood water.

However, they are not being over-optimistic as more rain is forecast tonight.

The water has today drained on many of the roads but it has left debris which must be cleared away by council contractors before the surfaces are safe to use, say council officers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The flood warning for River Ouzel is no longer in place but there is more heavy rain forecast from 6pm tonight.

"We'll keep monitoring,” promised a council spokesperson.

One of the worst affected areas was Newport Pagnell, where Tickford Street, Priory Street and Riverside were all severely flooded.

The water was so deep that some families had to be evacuated, taking refuge in the town’s youth club.

Other closed roads included the A422 Chicheley to Astwood, B526 to Weston Road Lower Weald, School Lane, Loughton, Simpson Road, and Eskdale Way, Broughton.

