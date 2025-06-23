Milton Keynes weather: Date temperatures are forecast to surge this week as Met Office map turns red
A Met Office map shows how temperatures are forecast to climb again this week.
Temperatures are predicted to peak at 26°C in Milton Keynes at around 16:00 on June 25.
London and South East England Met Office weather forecast
June 23 night
Some late evening sunny spells. Overnight, clear spells at first then cloud thickening up slowly from the west through the early hours. Staying dry with winds easing. Minimum temperature 12 °C.
June 24
Cloud and patchy rain spreading east through the morning. Drier through the afternoon, the odd shower possible in the west. Some sunny spells later. Feeling warm in the sun. Breezy. Maximum temperature 24 °C.
June 25 to June 27
Occasional sunny spells Wednesday, showers in the west. Heavy, thundery rain possible overnight, further showers later Thursday. Windy Friday, staying mostly dry and cloudy. Warm or very warm.
