More rain on the way as Met Office issues Yellow weather warning for Milton Keynes

​Motorist are urged to take care today as Met office's Yellow weather warning predicts yet more rain is on the way in Milton Keynes.

A Yellow warning means there is a "small chance" of deep or fast flowing flood water causing danger to life, says the Met Office.

Take care when driving

There is also a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, and bus and train services could be affected.

"Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures," said a Met Office spokesman.

Motorists are advised to slow down and double their stopping distance and make sure they use their lights during heavy downpours.

They should avoid driving into large areas of standing water on roads as this could cause them to aqauplane and lose control of their car.

Experts at Bill Plant Driving School, which is the National Driving School of the Year 2019, said: "Finally, and most importantly, it’s imperative to stay safe. Whether that means you need to slow right down to a speed that is comfortable, and of course safe for those around you, or to pull over somewhere that is safe to do so. If you are not comfortable driving in the rain, get public transport or lift share with someone who is.​"