Rain, rain and more rain forecast as yellow weather warning hits Milton Keynes

The Met Office has this afternoon issued a yellow warning for heavy rain and possible flooding until the end of the week in Milton Keynes.

They warn that rain could start falling today and there will be little respite until 12 noon on Friday.

The yellow warning lasts until noon on Friday

A yellow rain warning means homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

Flooding could also cause travel disruption and road closures in places, and delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible, says the Met Office.

They also warn of possible power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.