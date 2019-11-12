Road in Milton Keynes turns into a river after severe flooding

Milton Keynes Council has put out a warning for motorists after severe flooding.

Little Linford Lane, one of the town's most notorious flood areas, is submerged under four inches of water.

Motorists have been warned to avoid the area

A council spokesman said: "Please avoid this area if possible as the road is under at least 100mm of water with more rain forecast."

Firefighters have been called to Little Linford Lane on numerous occasions over the years to rescue drivers stranded in flood water.

The council fitted flood gates on the lane a couple of years ago to stop motorists using it. The gates are near the Ramada Hotel at Newport Pagnell Service Station.