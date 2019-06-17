Severe warning for thunderstorms remains in place for Milton Keynes but better weather on the way

A severe weather warning remains in place for Milton Keynes today but things should improve from tomorrow.

The Met Office has issued a severe weather warning for thunderstorms across Milton Keynes which is in place until 9pm tonight (Wednesday).

Thunderstorms

Forecasters predict that thunderstorms may develop bringing torrential rain, hail and lightning, with potential disruption to travel and flooding.

The yellow warning reads: "Further thunderstorms may develop in a few places during Wednesday afternoon, mainly southeastern parts of England.

"Whilst rain and flooding is likely to be the largest impact, hail, lightning and gusty winds will be additional hazards."

Things should improve starting Thursday which is drier with sunny spells and highs of 18. It is a similar story on Friday before the temperature rises again on Saturday to 20 and 22 on Sunday.

Yellow warning

Monday and Tuesday are forecast to see highs of 21 and it will feel a lot more like summer with a lot less showers.

For the latest forecast for Milton Keynes head to the Met Office website.