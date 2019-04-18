South of England Easter bank holiday weekend weather: Temperatures set to soar

Temperatures have risen over the past few days, but will the weather over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend be sunny and warm or cold and grey?

Here’s what the weather is set to be like in the south over the next four days.

Temperatures have risen over the past few days, but will the weather over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend be sunny and warm or cold and grey?

Good Friday (19 April)

Good Friday is set to be a dry day across all parts, with long sunny spells. It will become generally very warm, after a chilly start in some places. It will still be cooler around some coasts. Maximum temperature of 22C.

Easter Saturday (20 April)

Saturday will also see bright, uninterrupted sunshine throughout most of the day, changing to partly cloudy by nighttime.

The temperature will be warm throughout the day, reaching 21C in most areas.

Easter Sunday (21 April)

Easter Sunday will stay dry over the weekend and into Easter Monday, with some long sunny spells.

Temperatures will generally remain in the very warm category, with many areas reaching 19C, but again it may be cooler near some coasts.

Easter Monday (22 April)

Easter Monday is set to see bright, uninterrupted sunshine from early morning to early evening in many areas.

For most, the temperature will be as high as 18C by mid-afternoon, with the evening set to be clear and dry.

Looking further ahead

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Monday 22 April to Wednesday 1 May said: “During Easter Monday it may turn cooler and more unsettled across northern and western areas, with stronger winds and outbreaks of heavy rain. Many other areas will stay dry with warm spells of sunshine continuing.

“Thereafter, for the remainder of April there is low confidence in the forecast, but the weather will perhaps become more changeable and generally less warm, at least for a time with showers or longer spells of rain and some periods with stronger winds.”