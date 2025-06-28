UK weather: Four key sun safety tips as Met Office forecasts temperatures to exceed 30°C in some areas
Parts of the UK are expected to experience high temperatures over the coming days.
The Met Office is forecasting temperatures to peak on Monday June 30, with temperatures to exceed 30°C in some places.
UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) heat-health alerts are currently in place for Yorkshire and The Humber, the East Midlands, the West Midlands, the East of England, London, the South East and the South West.
Here’s some information on keeping safe in the heat.
NHS sun safety tips
- spend time in the shade between 11am and 3pm
- never burn
- cover up with suitable clothing and sunglasses
- take extra care with children
- use at least factor 30 sunscreen
What can I do to stay cool and safe in hot weather?
The UKHSA advises doing the following to keep cool when the weather is warm:
- if you are going to do a physical activity (for example exercise or walking the dog), plan to do these during times of the day when it is cooler such as the morning or evening
- keep your home cool by closing windows and curtains in rooms that face the sun
- drink plenty of fluids and limit your alcohol intake
- check on family, friends and neighbours who may be at higher risk of becoming unwell, and if you are at higher risk, ask them to do the same for you
- know the symptoms of heat exhaustion and Heatstroke and what to do if you or someone else has them
Heat exhaustion and heatstroke
Heat exhaustion occurs when the body overheats and cannot cool down. Heat exhaustion does not usually need emergency medical attention if you cool down within 30 minutes. If you do not take action to cool down, heat exhaustion can lead to heatstroke.
Common symptoms of heat exhaustion include:
- tiredness
- weakness
- feeling faint
- headache
- muscle cramps
- feeling or being sick
- heavy sweating
- intense thirst
Heatstroke is where the body is no longer able to cool down and the body temperature becomes dangerously high.
Common symptoms of heatstroke include:
- confusion
- lack of co-ordination
- fast heartbeat
- fast breathing or shortness of breath
- hot skin that is not sweating
- seizures
Heatstroke is a medical emergency. If you think someone has heatstroke you should dial 999 and then try to cool them down.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.