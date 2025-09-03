Volatile weather continues in Milton Keynes but weekend could see drier, more settled and sunny spells after thunderstorm

Forecasts show possible thunderstorms today followed by unpredictable weather for the next week in Milton Keynes.

After a rainy and unpredictable few days, it seems like the weather will continue to keep us on our toes, with the Met Office forecasting the rest of this week as ‘Cloudy with outbreaks of rain and strong winds’. Flood alerts have even been put in place for parts of the South of England, due to thundery showers.

Wednesday September 3

According to the Met Office forecast for South East England, today is wet and windy, with low clouds and rain. The grey morning has turned into scattered and heavy showers this afternoon, with the possibility of thunderstorms.

Unpredictable weather and possible thunderstorms are forecast for Milton Keynes. Photo: Google Maps Street View

The showers and strong winds should die out by nightfall, leaving behind a relatively dry night with some clear spells. The maximum temperature today should be a comfortable 22 °C, dropping to a minimum of 12°C tonight.

Thursday September 4

Thursday is looking unsettled with a blend of sunny spells and rain, potentially pouring at times. Showers may be more persistent in the morning and clear away by the evening. We should see a maximum temperature of 20°C.

September 5

Friday should be far more stable, with sunshine and clouds for the majority of the day. The chance of precipitation is below 5% for most of the day with a slightly increased risk of rain in the late morning/early afternoon. Overall the day looks pretty dry, with a maximum temperature of 20°C dropping to a minimum of 11°C at night.

Saturday September 6

Saturday is a promising start to the weekend, with clear skies and sunshine for most of the day, though some clouds will pass through in the late morning. It is looking like the sunniest day with highs of 22°C and lows of 15°C.

The Met Office website says that the weather will be ‘drier and more settled’ from Friday to Saturday, ‘with good spells of sunshine, though the odd shower is possible’.

Sunday September 7

Expect Sunday to be a bit more bleak with clouds and rain likely to fall in the late morning and early afternoon. Winds are also predicted to strengthen. Fortunately, the temperature should reach a comfortable maximum of 22°C and minimum of 13°C.

Monday September 8

On Monday, we can anticipate rain from the morning through to the afternoon and slightly sunnier weather than Sunday. The sun should stay out for most of the day, even through showers. The temperature will reach a maximum of 20°C and a minimum of 12°C.

Tuesday September 9

Tuesday should be similar to Monday, with a mixture of cloud, rain and sunshine, with rain appearing to be slightly heavier on Tuesday. Temperatures should reach a height of 19°C and a low of 12°C at night.

Pollen count, UV and shorter days

Hay fever sufferers will be pleased to hear that the pollen count is forecasted as low for the rest of this week. The UV is predicted as medium over this period. Another thing to note is the gradually shortening days, as the sun sets earlier in preparation for autumn.