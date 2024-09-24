Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Almost five times the amount of rainfall for the entire month of September has fallen on Milton Keynes over the past five days alone, experts have revealed.

As flooding continues to disrupt city roads – and even the inside of our shopping centre – today, MK City Council has published the rainfall statistics from when the deluge began just before the weekend.

Between last Friday and today (Tuesday) a staggering 225mm of rain has fallen in the city. The average here for the entire month of September is just 55mm.

One of the worst hit places was Woburn, where 132mm was recorded in a mere 48 hours.

The freak weather has caused chaos for hundreds of homes, thousands of motorists and many rail travellers.

It has even caused the first ever flood at the city’s shopping centre, where this morning water was bubbling up through the marble flooring slabs near Pizza Hut restaurant.

It is understood the problem is being dealt with promptly the the centre remains open as normal.

Meanwhile the council has just published a list of the local roads that are still closed due to “unsafe water levels”. These are:*

Much of Milton Keynes has been underwater due to freak rainfall levels over the past five days

A422 Chicheley to Astwood

B526 to Weston Road at Ravenstone Mill Road junction

Lower Weald

School Lane, Loughton

Simpson Road, Simpson

Eskdale Way, Broughton

Riverside, Newport Pagnell

Priory Street, Newport Pagnell.

Little Linford Lane, Newport Pagnell.

A council spokesperson said: “Our crews are working hard to monitor the flood levels, help residents, pump flooded underpasses and clean up any debris left by the flood water.

“Use an alternative route and do not attempt to drive through any road closure.”

The A509 on the north Olney side was closed yesterday but has now reopened. However, for people travelling towards Bedford, the A421 is still closed in both directions between the A6 (Bedford) & M1 J13 (Brogborough) due to extreme flooding, said to be several feet deep.

Priory Street in Newport Pagnell is underwater

City firefighters are still rushed off their feet trying to pump out flood water and dealing with flood-related incidents.

A spokesperson for Bucks Fire and rescue said: “Our control room have received a large number of calls from across the county regarding flooding related incidents as a result of the heavy rain.

“Our firefighters have attended various incidents from rescues in flood water, vehicles stuck in flood water, internal leaks in homes and water affecting electric supplies.”

they added: “Crews have been using lightweight portable pumps to redirect water out of properties and have been carrying out door to door welfare chats in some areas to check in on members of our community. A water sled has also been utilised to rescue members of the public from the flood water.”

The fire service is advising people to avoid travelling if possible while the rain continues and never to drive into flood water.

“It only takes an egg cup full of water to stop your engine,” said the spokesperson.

Motorists are advised not drive too close to the vehicle in front as stopping distances increase on wet roads.

If there is a risk of life due to the flooding, call 999 and ask for the fire service.