'What's that yellow thing in the sky above Milton Keynes' Brighter forecast ahead as miserable weather abates

After a miserable couple of weeks, weather in Milton Keynes should improve from today.

The wet fortnight culminated with a Met Office severe weather warning over the last two days.

Sunshine, cloud and higher temperatures will replace the grim recent weather

But the miserable weather has abated today (Thursday) and will steadily improve with drier, sunny spells and highs of 18.

It is a similar story tomorrow before the temperature rises again on Saturday to 20 and 22 on Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday are forecast to see highs of 21 and it will feel a lot more like summer with a lot less showers.

For the latest forecast for Milton Keynes head to the Met Office website.