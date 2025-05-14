When will this glorious spell of sunshine and no rain end in Milton Keynes?

It’s good news for sunshine lovers but bad news for gardeners as experts predict Milton Keynes is on track for the driest spring in more than a century.

The current sunny skies and warm temperatures are set to continue in the city for at least another seven days, according to the Met Office.

And, unusually, there is not a single prediction of rain.

This means extra work for gardeners setting out their bedding plants and seedlings for the year – and it also means reservoirs are getting low and we could be facing a drought, along with accompanying hosepipe bans, later this summer.

But for the moment, Milton Keynes is set to bask in temperatures of up 21 degrees until well into next week.

From Wednesday May 21, a few showers are possible but the sunny spells will continue. More unsettled conditions are expected to develop over the bank holiday weekend as weather systems move in from the Atlantic, bringing rain and winds to some areas of the country.

"Fine and dry weather is more likely to prevail towards the south and east though and may start to develop more widely, but occasional spells of rain and showers are still possible, with the potential for thunderstorms on some days,” said a spokesperson for the Met Office.

Overall though, temperatures are expected to be “near normal or slightly above,” they said.

The first two weeks of June will see dry weather likely to continue in the south and east, but occasional spells of rain and showers are still possible, with the potential for thunderstorms on some days.