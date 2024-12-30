Winds of up to 60mph set to batter Milton Keynes on New Year's Day as yellow weather warning is issued
Winds of up to 60mph are set to batter the cty between early morning and midnight, and these will be accompanied by rain in the first part of the day.
The yellow weather warning from the Met Office covers southern England and parts of the West Midlands.
People are warned that some short term loss of power and other services is possible.
Some bus and train services could be affected, says the Met Office. People planning a journey should check road conditions or public transport before setting off and prepare themselves for difficult dirving conditions and longer travel times.
High-sided vehciles are urged to take particular care on exposed routes.
The Met Office has also warned residents to check for any loose items outside their homes are extra secure.These include
bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, sheds and fences.
